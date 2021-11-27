Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.34% of Windtree Therapeutics worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WINT stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $6.69.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Huang bought 50,000 shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 56,930 shares of company stock valued at $107,927 in the last ninety days. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

