Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.84% of RiceBran Technologies worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIBT. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 31,192 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of RIBT opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $22.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

