Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.05% of Harbor Custom Development worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Custom Development in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCDI opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

In other Harbor Custom Development news, CFO Lance Brown acquired 22,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,735.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 44,213 shares of company stock worth $102,204. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

