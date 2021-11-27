Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.35% of RCM Technologies worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RCM Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RCM Technologies by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,925 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 20.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

RCMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of RCMT opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.16 million, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.22 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT).

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.