Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 84,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,646,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,508,000 after acquiring an additional 486,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 15.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 304,870 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,420,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 52,633 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $12,605,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 41.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,884 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 256,334 shares during the period. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

