Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.59% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACOR. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.13. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.