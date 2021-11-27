Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 395.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.65% of SilverSun Technologies worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SilverSun Technologies stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60.

In related news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $52,569.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

