Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 115,026 Shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.70% of Nine Energy Service worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NINE stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.41.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,386,887.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Nine Energy Service news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 42,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $98,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

