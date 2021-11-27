Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 78,803 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 391,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 49.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,481,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 490,590 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the first quarter worth about $1,280,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 32.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aegon alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AEG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

NYSE AEG opened at $4.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $5.29.

Aegon Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.