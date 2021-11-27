Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,181 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of NanoViricides worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of NanoViricides by 50.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NNVC opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.59. NanoViricides, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03).

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

