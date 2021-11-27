Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) by 72.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.79% of Eastside Distilling worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 598.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 223,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephanie Kilkenny sold 1,408,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $2,549,750.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.84. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $4.83.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 91.92% and a negative net margin of 17.75%.

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

