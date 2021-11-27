Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) by 607.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.06% of New Concept Energy worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 32,055 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBR opened at $3.16 on Friday. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded New Concept Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

