Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) by 764.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.94% of Alset EHome International worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEI stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. Alset EHome International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $29.49.

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

