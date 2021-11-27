Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,090,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 679,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.26% of Profire Energy worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 735,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 129,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFIE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Dawson James initiated coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price objective for the company.

PFIE opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a market cap of $57.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.32. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.74.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Profire Energy, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Profire Energy Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

