Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Nemaura Medical worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Nemaura Medical by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Nemaura Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nemaura Medical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nemaura Medical by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,507 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nemaura Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $2,804,000. Institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMRD opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Nemaura Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04).

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app.

