Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 18,799 Shares of Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,799 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Bogota Financial worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Bogota Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bogota Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:BSBK opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. Bogota Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Bogota Financial Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Bogota Financial Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.