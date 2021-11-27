Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 38,698 Shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.08% of IMARA worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IMARA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in IMARA by 88.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in IMARA during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in IMARA during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IMARA during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMRA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of IMARA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of IMRA opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $86.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.10. IMARA Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $29.92.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IMARA Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

