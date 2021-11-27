Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 561,634 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561,634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $96.51 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $68.49 and a 1-year high of $101.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.44 and a 200 day moving average of $93.51.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

