Vanguard Group Inc. Takes $1.37 Million Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Intapp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth $3,276,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth $7,000,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth $13,300,000.

Shares of INTA opened at $27.48 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.42.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

