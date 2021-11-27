Vanguard Group Inc. Takes Position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of 1stdibs.Com at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIBS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,029,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

DIBS opened at $13.50 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $35.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

