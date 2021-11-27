Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.47% of HMN Financial worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMNF. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 20,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HMN Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get HMN Financial alerts:

Shares of HMNF stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. HMN Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $110.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 13.79%.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.