Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.9% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock opened at $442.12 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $328.80 and a 1 year high of $463.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $428.80 and its 200-day moving average is $409.98.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.