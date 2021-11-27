Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Bought by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,300,000 after acquiring an additional 405,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,018,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,737,000 after acquiring an additional 141,691 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,055,000 after acquiring an additional 57,494 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,868,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,976,000 after acquiring an additional 51,744 shares in the last quarter.

VAW stock opened at $188.87 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $151.45 and a 12-month high of $197.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.85.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

