Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,583,000 after acquiring an additional 513,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398,619 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $108.00 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $111.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.36.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.