Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Ritholtz Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 904,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $74,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 440,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,106,000 after acquiring an additional 186,057 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $81.30 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

