Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $24,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,737,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,617,000 after purchasing an additional 54,212 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,831.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 45,253 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 228.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after purchasing an additional 36,186 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $281.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $244.29 and a one year high of $306.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

