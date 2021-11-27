Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $250,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 19,484 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average of $55.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

