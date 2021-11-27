Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,315 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

