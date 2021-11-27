Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,900 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the October 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,821,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,909,000 after buying an additional 827,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,660,000 after purchasing an additional 904,543 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,055,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,283,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,498,000 after purchasing an additional 481,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,628,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,826 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,383,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,265. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average of $65.38. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

