Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) is SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s 6th Largest Position

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 1.8% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT opened at $104.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.75. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.51 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.