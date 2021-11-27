VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. Sells 4,385 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 13.4% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $17,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after buying an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,941,000 after buying an additional 102,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,542,000 after buying an additional 682,522 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,644,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,910,000 after buying an additional 62,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,730,000 after buying an additional 866,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $10.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.88. 1,297,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,660. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $259.25 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

