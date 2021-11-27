VAULT (VAULT) Price Tops $5.85 on Exchanges

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 27th. VAULT has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $2,651.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for about $5.85 or 0.00010722 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VAULT alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00064026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00076608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00105138 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.85 or 0.07440533 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,585.84 or 1.00114097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,659 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.