VeChain (VET) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last week, VeChain has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. VeChain has a total market cap of $7.37 billion and $354.27 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VeChain

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

