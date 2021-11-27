Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Vector Group worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vector Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 613,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 28,488 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vector Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vector Group during the first quarter worth about $459,000. 62.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VGR opened at $15.88 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $652.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VGR shares. Oppenheimer raised Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

