Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 58.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 538.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 24.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Shares of VEDL opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Vedanta Limited has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $20.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09. Vedanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.34%.

Vedanta Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.