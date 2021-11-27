Velo (VELO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $72.69 Million

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. During the last week, Velo has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Velo coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC on exchanges. Velo has a market cap of $72.69 million and $4.80 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Velo

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Velo is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

