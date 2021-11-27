Venus Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Venus coin can now be purchased for about $21.79 or 0.00039961 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $251.35 million and $22.58 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,990.74 or 0.99000152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00049535 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.89 or 0.00637907 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,533,608 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

