Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

VCYT has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total transaction of $145,106,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,431 shares of company stock worth $145,965,291. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter worth about $2,892,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Veracyte by 9.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 166.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 154,052 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Veracyte during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Veracyte by 9.6% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 200,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.