Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 15.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 15.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 89,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $130,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,431 shares of company stock valued at $145,965,291. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VCYT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

VCYT opened at $41.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

