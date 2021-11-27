Verasity Price Hits $0.0597 (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Verasity has a market cap of $266.76 million and $59.25 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001999 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity's total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity's official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

