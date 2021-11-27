VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

VEREIT stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $289.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VER. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,125,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,758,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,592,000 after buying an additional 386,677 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,602,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,337,000 after buying an additional 661,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,531,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,115,000 after buying an additional 485,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,357,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,096,000 after buying an additional 2,338,371 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

