VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

VER stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $52.53.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $289.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.90 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. VEREIT’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VEREIT will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in VEREIT by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

