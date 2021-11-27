Verge (XVG) Price Down 17% Over Last Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $384.45 million and approximately $21.34 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.01 or 0.00355753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000460 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 58.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,487,062,838 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

