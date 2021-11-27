VeriCoin (VRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $164.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,373.27 or 0.99016565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00049832 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00040497 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.28 or 0.00637871 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,344,638 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

