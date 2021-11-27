Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to announce $218.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $217.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.10 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $331.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $872.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $871.60 million to $873.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $929.31 million, with estimates ranging from $917.93 million to $945.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRNT. Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Shares of VRNT opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the third quarter worth $3,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 47.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166,348 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 82.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 68,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 10.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 176,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

