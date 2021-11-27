Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,448 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,277 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $50,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VZ opened at $51.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

