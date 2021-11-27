Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Boosted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,902 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 86,593 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.6% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.20% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $92,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.61.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $183.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $242.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.57.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

