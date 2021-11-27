VerusCoin Market Capitalization Tops $62.17 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $62.17 million and $22,288.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001753 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00064401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00076722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00103488 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,014.98 or 0.07414638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,242.02 or 1.00170999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 65,509,513 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

