Vexanium Price Reaches $0.0060 (VEX)

Vexanium (CURRENCY:VEX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. During the last week, Vexanium has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vexanium has a market cap of $4.39 million and $933,344.00 worth of Vexanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vexanium coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vexanium Profile

Vexanium’s total supply is 1,008,772,305 coins and its circulating supply is 733,642,279 coins. The official website for Vexanium is www.vexanium.com . Vexanium’s official Twitter account is @vexanium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vexanium is blog.vexanium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vexanium is a decentralized marketing network that uses blockchain technology to tokenize market rewards and promote products. The Vexanium platform has four components that create the Vexanium ecosystem. These components are the Voucher Platform which users can buy vouchers through the VEX token and, the P2P Voucher Exchange enables the voucher trading. Also, an Airdrop platform to create Airdrop campaigns to reward users. In the future, Vexanium platform will allow Cryptoexchanges integration. The VEX token is a payment method to acquire goods and medium of exchange within the Vexanium network. “

Vexanium Coin Trading

