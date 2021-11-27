VIBE Price Up 64.6% This Week (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. VIBE has a total market cap of $10.86 million and approximately $133,789.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIBE has traded 64.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

